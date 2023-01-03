Glanbia urged to tackle Carrick on Suir eyesore

There have been calls for an “eyesore” building in Carrick-on-Suir to be addressed.

At the latest meeting of the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District, councillor Kieran Bourke raised issues with the Glanbia site in the Carrickbeg area.

The site sits on the banks of the River Suir, which is one of the main attractions to the town, and as such, should be better presented, according to Cllr Bourke.

Speaking to Tipp FM, he said that the issue could be easily solved if more pressure was put on the company by Tipperary County Council.

“The whole area needs to be cleaned up and I was making the point that we should be engaging back to Glanbia, one of the biggest, most successful Irish companies – they’re worldwide Glanbia, and surely to God they could afford a bit of paint to put it on the building.

“We as a local authority have been asking them now for years to do something with the site. I believe that we should engage further with Glanbia, and if Glanbia are not forthcoming, we need to have a look at what options are available to us as a local authority.”