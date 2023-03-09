GAA accused of being in bed with the Government

Deputy Mattie McGrath from the Rural Independents Group has once again hit out at the GAA during a Private Members Bill in the Dáil opposing the move towards a cashless society.

The Newcastle based TD said the GAA’s decision not to sell tickets for matches at the turnstile discriminates against many people.

“It is shameful of them. I have written to them a number of times – the Chief Executive or the Ard Stiúrthóir and indeed the County Chairman – but did I even get an acknowledgment? No.

“They’re gone so big now and so in bed with the Government and so nodding and do anything we want that they think they can treat their very loyal supporters….and many other clubs and organisation are thinking of going the same way…and other are. I think it’s shameful.”

Deputy McGrath said he was aware of a number of people who had been regular match goers – however the GAAs decision not to take cash has put an end to this.

“Two in particular – retired Parish Priests – excellent hurlers on the field. I wouldn’t like to have been against any of them playing hurling because they pulled on the ground and pulled on the ball and they were great hurlers.

“Gave great service to their clubs, their county and loved to go to matches. They haven’t been to a match with 18 months since this carry on came in because they don’t have families and they don’t have anyone to help them. And their embarrassment more than anything else – someone else will buy the ticket for you. Did you ever see the beat of it? For a grown man – a pensioner – in their 80s maybe or late 70s to ask someone else to buy them a ticket.”