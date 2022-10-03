FRS owned app to go international

A temporary staffing app owned by Tipperary’s FRS Recruitment is set to rebrand.

Get The Shifts, the app that aims to match available shifts with workers who want to be able to access casual work is rebranding to WrkWrk ahead of its expansion into the international market.

FRS acquired the app last year for €1.1 million and hopes the app’s planned expansion will change the future of shift work and make it work for both employers and employees alike.

Lynne McCormack, managing director of FRS says that they expect WrkWrk to become “the go-to solution for employers and workers in Ireland and beyond in the very near future.”