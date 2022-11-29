Free Christmas parking for Nenagh shoppers

Shoppers in Nenagh will be able to avail of free parking in many parts of the town in the run-up to Christmas.

Councillors were told at the recent meeting of the Municipal District that from Saturday December 10th to Monday 26th there will be three hours free parking in the local authority car parks in the town on a daily basis.

Normal pay parking arrangements will continue to apply on-street to ensure a turnover of those spaces.

Free parking will continue as always in the railway car park.

Council officials are urging people to avail of the eParking app which allows people to pay for parking using their phone.