Four local AIB branches to go cashless

A number of Tipperary branches are among 70 AIB outlets which into cashless outlets as demand for services declines across the country.

These branches will instead focus more on mortgage, loan and saving advice for customers.

Cahir, Carrick on Suir, Cashel, Roscrea will change to cashless branches from October 21st next.

AIB says ATMs will also be removed from these branches.

The bank will also extend its relationship with An Post, with customers able to access cash and cheque services in the 920 post offices nationwide.