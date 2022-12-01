Former Rockwell student picks up Entrepreneur award

A Tipperary man was among the winners at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

Tom O’Connor and his business partner, Kieran Cusack, co-founders of Conack Construction, have been named the 2022 Established Entrepreneur Of The Year.

It was founded in 2008 during the middle of a recession, and despite this the business grew rapidly, with an expected turnover of €150 million this year, up from €73 million in 2020.

Conack employs over 200 people, and works with over 2,000 subcontractors across Ireland and aims to achieve a turnover of €250 million by 2025.

Tom is a past pupil of Rockwell College.