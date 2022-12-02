Former Clonmel Post Office building to get major revamp

A prominent Clonmel building is to be given a new lease of life thanks to an Irish pharmacy chain.

The Old Post Office on Gladstone Street is set to become Mulligan’s Pharmacy’s flagship store in the Premier county, merging the two existing stores in the town.

The 5,000 square foot property will house a full pharmacy, make up and fragrance areas, as well as a new café which will cover the upper floor.

In keeping with the building’s history, the café will be called 1901, which is the year that the Old Post Office was constructed.

The new store will open on December 16th and will be open 7 days a week.