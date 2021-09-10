Expansion of Questum centre in Clonmel could see it treble in size

A major expansion offering a jobs boost and attracting foreign investment is on the cards for Clonmel.

The Questum centre in Clonmel is in talks with the IDA to expand their current site to a facility that could be triple its current size.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Damien English, visited the centre yesterday, as part of a tour of the Premier county.

He told Tipp FM that this site offers a number of opportunities both locally and further afield.

“And here on this site, I think there’s a couple of hundred acres here, that are available for enterprise.

“In my view, from having been here before and talking to Garret Ahearn in the Seanad, and talking to Joe McGrath over the years – there’s great potential here, to build on the success in Clonmel.

“I know there’s a few big companies here, with about 4 or 5,000 jobs in the area, but we want to build on that and having serviced land ready is one of the key parts.

“That’s why the IDA have committed to in their strategy to building an advanced factory here and that’s something I want to see progressing.”