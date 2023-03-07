Further expansion by Nenagh company

SYS Group, the Nenagh headquartered financial services group, has announced another acquisition.

They have acquired Dublin-based Donald P McKenna & Associates for an undisclosed sum.

This will bring overall assets under management by SYS Group to over €315 million.

This latest acquisition further builds upon SYS Group’s position as one of the leading Irish financial planning and services businesses.

Donald P McKenna & Associates specialises in financial and retirement planning and has approximately €15 million of funds under management, which is now combined with SYS Group.

As well as Nenagh, SYS Group has offices in Dublin, Cork and Waterford with a total staff of 40.