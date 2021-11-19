Efforts to revitalise Clonmel town centre

A Clonmel councillor has called for the town to be designated as a pilot for the upcoming Town Centres First programme.

The issue was raised by Deputy Mayor John Fitzgerald, who was fully supported by the members of the Clonmel Borough.

They will now write to Minister Peter Burke asking him to make Clonmel a pilot for the project.

Councillor Fitzgerald told Tipp FM this would give the town a huge boost and also accommodate the use of idle properties.

“Waging war on dereliction. People have been saying to me and I’ve noticed it myself that the overheads of all the old shops on the old streetscape in the centre of town are derelict in an awful lot of cases.

“They’re idle, they’re doing nothing and there’s nobody in occupation morning, noon or night, in that space, which has a roof on it, in often cases has a side door, which would be able to access the upper floors and the only part of the building in use is the retail part at the bottom.”