Efforts to resolve licencing situation for Dromineer food truck

It’s hoped a resolution can be found to licencing issues for a food truck which has been operating in Dromineer for a number of years.

Paul Barry from Cappawhite has been selling burgers, baps and crepes in the summer months – however new bye-laws brought in last year mean you need a licence to set up as a casual trader.

He says he was never informed about the application process and had threatened to go on hunger strike outside the council offices in Nenagh this morning.

Paul met with officials today and is hopeful the matter can be resolved.

“We had a chat and they’re going to go through stuff today and they’re going to try and sort something out by maybe the end of the day or Monday. So hopefully we will get a result out of it.

Paul and his wife will be in Dromineer tomorrow where they are hoping to get some local support for their campaign.

“But we can’t open because if we open we will be illegally trading because you need a trading licence there which we never knew anything about until yesterday morning – until we got the phone call from Tipperary County Council.

“So we’re hoping that there’s going to be a resolution – if we have to share a pitch with somebody we’re fine with that.”