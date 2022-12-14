Efforts to develop a digital hub in Cashel receive a boost

Cashel Chamber of Commerce has confirmed funding of over €44,000 has been allocated to conduct a feasibility study to develop a business case for the development of a digital hub

Chamber President Martin Lynch says Digital Hubs are critical to rural Ireland.

“As part of this study it will look at selecting a building to host the hub and will include architectural and site surveys.

“It will also include design & planning and also the preliminary costs to conduct the final hub.

Digital Hubs are critical to rural Ireland as the need to work from home or from a shared workspace grows and grows.”

Martin Lynch says when up and running it will be a huge boost for Cashel.

“When the hub is completed it will also compliment activities such as start-up businesses and community organisations who need hot-desks and access to high speed broadband.

“The feasibility study for the project will be conducted by Tipperary County Council and when complete the centre will have high speed broadband and cutting edge technology facilities.”