Dromineer food truck issue resolved

A Tipperary couple are able to resume trading following the resolution of an issue with a licence.

Paul Barry had been operating a food truck in Dromineer since 2015 – however he was informed last week that because he did not have a casual traders licence he would not be able to continue. However he said he was not made aware that new bye-laws meant he needed the licence.

The Cappawhite man threatened to go on strike outside the local authority offices in Nenagh but talks with council officials have led to the matter being resolved.

On Tipp Today earlier Paul outlined his successful meeting with District Administrator Rosemary Joyce.

“They sat down, they listened to my argument on it and she said she’d get back to me. And she did, they’re going to issue my licence to me now so we are over the moon and absolutely thrilled. I didn’t really want to do a hunger strike anyway because I don’t think I’d last too long – I like my food.

“It’s a passion of my wife and myself that we do this – its part of our life. We’ve been coming to Dromineer now for years and we love it.”