Dennehy: New Clonmel store could lead to traffic chaos

A local councillor is warning there could be traffic ‘chaos’ at the new Lidl in Clonmel.

Independent Cllr. Niall Dennehy has queried whether or not there will be proper traffic management on Queen’s Street in light of the new development.

There are fears that once open, motorists will struggle to turn right when driving from Bolton Street and Oliver Plunkett Terrace with Mayor Pat English suggesting the installation of traffic lights.

District Manager Sinead Carr said they will wait until it’s operational and if issues arise they would then have to be managed.