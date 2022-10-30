Councillors mark passing of Michael Heffernan

Tributes have been paid following the recent passing of a well-known Tipperary businessman.

Michael Heffernan established successful businesses in a number of areas including Monard and Pallasgreen before relocating to Tipperary Town.

Sympathies were expressed at this month’s meeting of the Tipp Municipal District on his death on October 20th.

Councillor John Crosse spoke about Michael Heffernan’s business acumen.

“He was absolutely a fantastic businessman – I’d put him up there in the annals of the Ben Dunne’s and the Fergal Quinn’s.

“He loved business, he loved working with people and he always was able to bring the best of people. They loved going in meeting him in the morning, having the craic and trading with him.

“He’ll be badly missed by all the community and everybody in Tipperary Town.”