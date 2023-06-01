Council takes action on derelict Clonmel hotel site

Tipperary County council has taken steps to address the contentious issue of the Clonmel Arms Hotel.

This has been a problem raised time and time again by local representatives, with recent calls for the owners to meet with councillor’s to discuss their plans.

However, at the most recent meeting of the Borough District it was announced that a Section 3 notice had been issued to the owners of the Sarsfield Street site which has been derelict for around 20 years.

The District Administrator said she would not be engaging further with the owners to allow them time to respond to the notice within the 6 week time period.

Cllr. Richie Molloy said it is right that the council has intervened.

“They have to wait I think six weeks for a response and I presume if the response isn’t positive they can bring the owners to court. The Clonmel Arms has been a bone of contention for the residents of the town for as many years as I can remember and it really drags down all the good work the Tidy Towns people are doing so I’d be hopeful the owners respond to this notice.”

Cllr. Molloy also highlighted a derelict building on Gladstone Street which he says is unfair to the surrounding businesses who have put considerable work into their shopfronts.

“I’m conscious that a lot of businesses there – we have the new Post House café – have spent considerable money on their premises and right across the road it’s a little unit there beside Easons bookstore its been derelict for a long number of years and I’m asking the Council to follow up. If there are owners of the property get them to do something about the outside to keep the streetscape looking some way presentable.”