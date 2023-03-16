Council officials meeting with owners of Clonmel Arms site

A meeting is taking place today to discuss the future of the Clonmel Arms.

The site has been a point of contention for councillors with many describing it as an ‘eyesore’, and calling for the local authority to take a more proactive approach with regards its progress.

At yesterday’s meeting of the Clonmel Borough District Fianna Fáil’s Siobhán Ambrose said it was about time a meeting was organised with both the owners of the idle hotel and indeed Remcoll with respect to Market Place.

District Administrator Carol Creighton confirmed a meeting was scheduled for today and she would update members accordingly – however, she suggested it was likely the owners would be progressing things at the site themselves.