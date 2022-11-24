Council launch major plans for Clonmel Science and Technology Park

Planning has started for a 10,000 square metre Advanced Building Solution at Ballingarrane in Clonmel.

RPS Group has been appointed as the Design Team Leader and to secure planning permission at the local Science and Technology Park.

Following an open procurement process, RPS was the successful tenderer for this project which is jointly funded by IDA Ireland and Tipperary County Council.

The site has long been seen as a suitable area for a Business, Science and Technology Campus with the aim of catering for everything from start-ups to multinational organisations.

Launching the project, Cathaoirleach of the Council Roger Kennedy said it is a significant step forward in the positioning of the Campus as the location of choice for future foreign direct and indigenous investment.