Cost of Christmas Lights in Clonmel a concern

Commercial rates collected in Clonmel ‘aren’t just for Christmas lights.’

That’s the latest from District Manager with the Clonmel Borough District as the row over this year’s festive display locally continues.

With Halloween out of the way attention has turned once again to the Christmas Lights in Clonmel.

Cllr. John Fitzgerald asked for an update at a recent meeting of the district stating that for the local traders the cost this year was ‘bigger than them’ and the money collected won’t be enough.

The District Manager Sinead Carr reiterated that while the council will help they will not fully fund the provision of lighting and in order to receive support she must see fundraising ideas and plans from the traders.

Members were told that the initial costs presented couldn’t be met and that things like curfews and a 12 midnight cut off would need to be looked at.

The community was encouraged to get involved and financially contribute if they wanted to see lights in the town this year.

Cllr. Fitzgerald asked that council engage with the town forum, while Cllr. Richie Molloy stated that there are certain things the council should ‘take hold of’ and this was one of them.

It was agreed that the council would liaise with the forum to formulate a plan.