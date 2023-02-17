Contracts signed for iconic Nenagh building

The former Rialto Cinema in Nenagh is set to get a new life as Robin Lee Architecture have signed contracts to lead a design team for new works.

The protected structure was taken over by the Tipperary County Council in 2020, and a new contract signing that took place this week will see the iconic cinema building revamped with works that will provide offices, collaboration, and meeting spaces.

It is also proposed that the back lands of the site be used to build residential units to breathe new life into the space.

Funding from the Rural Regeneration Development Fund will allow for the work to be carried out on the Rialto.

This funding is in place to help rejuvenate town centres, drive economic growth and footfall, combat dereliction, and boost tourism in rural Ireland.