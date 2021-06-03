Closing date for Tipperary Chamber Business Awards looming

There has been a welcome surge in applications for consideration in the Tipperary Business Awards this year.

Run by Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, any businesses in the county can apply within the 13 individual categories before this Friday, June 4th.

CEO of Tipperary Chamber, Michelle Aylward, says they’re blown away by the interest in the awards this year, and she’s reminding people that they don’t need to be a member to enter.

She believes that greater public engagement on social media has led to increased interest in the awards.

Applications can be submitted on countytipperarychamber.com