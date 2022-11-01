Clonmel is set to get a digital hub

The idea had been explored by Tipperary County Council, however, despite looking into the feasibility and trying to find a suitable provider it never came to fruition.

However, Republic of Work a private company from Cork has revealed its intention to set up locally to provide people in the community with alternative working options.

The exact location is yet to be announced but Councillor Siobhan Ambrose says they will receive support from the local authority.

“This is being rolled out in other towns in the county… further details will be coming but it’s just been announced that they will coming to Clonmel. I want to thank Anthony Fitzgerald and our CNE and Des Hourigan and other people who have been championing this particular issue… they will support them in whatever way they can.”