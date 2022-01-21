Clonmel planning approval for Lidl appealed

An appeal has been lodged against the granting of permission for a new Lidl store in Clonmel.

The German retailer was granted conditional approval for the former Chadwick’s site in the town last December.

Lidl lodged their planning application for what would be their second outlet in Clonmel last July.

They already operate from the Davis Road in the town.

As well as the old Chadwick’s site the proposals for the new store on Queen Street and Plunkett Terrace also take in the adjacent Nationalist Newspaper property.

A number of submissions were made to Tipperary County Council by local residents and Tesco Ireland in relation to the development before planning officials granted conditional approval for the store on December 17th last.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala by a local resident outlining their concerns about the impact of the project both during the construction phase and when the retail unit is open.

While pointing out that they would hate to hinder a development that may benefit the town of Clonmel, given the location of their property to the proposed development their concerns were very real.

The state planning appeals board is due to issue a ruling by mid-May.