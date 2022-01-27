Clonmel Lidl planning appeal invalid

An appeal against the granting of permission for a new Lidl store in Clonmel has been deemed invalid.

A local resident had taken their opposition to the plans for the former Chadwick’s site in the town to An Bord Pleanala after it was granted permission by Tipperary County Council.

Among the reasons for the appeal were the impact he project would have both during the construction phase and when the retail unit on Queen Street was open.

An Bord Pleanala has now ruled that an invalid fee was submitted by the appellants.