Clonmel District supports local businesses with competition this Christmas period

The Clonmel Borough District is running a Christmas competition to support local businesses this festive season.

Anyone who spends over €5 in stores in the town any day up to the 12th of this month can take a picture of their receipt and e-mail it in to the council to be put into the prize draw.

Customers can enter as often as they wish with different receipts, and on December 14th local shop vouchers worth €50 will be given to the winners.

Results will be posted to the Clonmel Borough District Instagram Twitter.

To enter you can email [email protected] with your name, number and receipt.