Clonmel business scoops Google award

A Clonmel jewellers has been selected as one of the top ten national winners in the Google ‘You’re the Business’ competition.

At this month’s meeting of Tipperary County Council, Brian Beck offered his congratulations to Ryan Thomas Jewellers and commended the initiative to partake in innovation and digital upskilling, saying it was a significant win for SMEs.

Winners were selected by a panel of judges based on their growth in the use of digital technology and how it has helped their business succeed, as well as sharing an inspiring story that explains how getting their business online has helped it grow.

The Clonmel jewellers will receive €1,000 in Google Ads credit, as well as four mentorship sessions with a dedicated Google digital expert, a custom digital/export strategy and quarterly progress check-ins throughout the year.