Chamber President praises efforts of those involved in Tipperary Business Awards

The President of the County Tipperary Chamber says their nomination in this year’s Chamber awards is a testament to their work.

Earlier this month is was revealed that the local chamber of commerce was one of the six nominees to make the shortlist in the Event of the year category.

This was for their Tipperary Business Awards event, which President Paula Carney Hoffler says took a huge amount of work from all of their members.

Speaking to Tipp FM she said they were delighted to be included in the shortlist but would love to see them come out on top.

“We did an online event because of Covid it was absolutely brilliant… so yes I think we deserve to win for all the work that we put into it.”

The winners will be announced on June 2nd.