Chadwicks launch revamped Clonmel outlet

Ireland’s leading builders’ merchants Chadwicks Group has unveiled its newly revamped Clonmel branch.

Located at Carrigeen Business Park, Chadwicks Clonmel has been serving the needs of local tradespeople and the wider community for more than 40 years.

The team of 22 highly trained specialists remains the same, totalling over 400 years of service at Chadwicks Clonmel.

Tipperary GAA stars Samantha Lambert and Séamus Callanan were on hand to officially cut the ribbon alongside branch manager Sean O’Sullivan.

The refurbished store forms part of Chadwicks Group’s ongoing nationwide rebrand and upgrade programme, which began in 2018 and has seen 31 stores upgraded to date.