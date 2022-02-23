Cashel native named Director of Consulting with Ingenium

A Cashel native has been named as the new Director of Consulting Operations with Ingenium.

Marie Gleeson will take up the role with the global management consultancy firm headquartered in Limerick.

Marie is a former Senior Officer in the Irish Navy and Vice-Chair of the Board of Youth Work Ireland Tipperary, as well as contribting to multiple other areas.

Speaking on her appointment, Marie said she believes the key to successful growth is excellence in relation to the integration of people and digital solutions.