Cashel Chamber boss angered by newspaper article

A Cashel business leader has taken the editor of a local newspaper to task for an opinion piece in the current edition.

The President of the towns Chamber of Commerce Martin Lynch says the comments in the Nationalist relating to the Cashel Palace Hotel are not justified.

Darren Hassett’s article has ‘Why do I not feel comfortable going for a pint in the Cashel Palace’ as its headline.

Speaking on Tipp Today Martin Lynch said people are coming to Cashel because of how well it looks with the Cashel Palace adding to the attraction.

“The Cashel Palace is just a jewel in the crown of what we have to offer and I think it’s a jewel that we need to respect and look after.

“Articles like this will be seen probably nationally and internationally isn’t the type of article that we want to see going out about an establishment that is providing a lot for the town through employment, bringing in tourists and just the whole general positive vibe it has created in Cashel.”

Martin Lynch said the hotel makes everyone feel welcome and unlike Darren Hassett doesn’t feel he needs to wear chinos and leather brogues to go there.

Speaking on Tipp Today Martin also highlighted the fact that the journalist had not actually visited the Cashel Palace.

“It’s an opinion piece on an opinion of friends – its not an opinion piece on his own personal experience inside in the Palace.

“Like, if he had gone in and experienced a negative experience and wrote about his own personal experiences in there I wouldn’t be so hard on it but he’s speaking third hand on what he’s been told.”