Cashel business leader says it’s never been more important to shop local

People are again being urged to do their shopping in Tipperary this Christmas.

Local businesses continue to suffer the fallout from the pandemic and the move to online shopping.

President of Cashel Chamber of Commerce Martin Lynch is among those asking people to rally around Tipp.

He says it’s never been more important to shop local.

“Oh absolutely. When Covid came in a lot of people went online and developed a habit of shopping online.

“But online shopping doesn’t support the local guy who is employing 10 people and also who is probably sponsoring the local GAA club or soccer team.

“People really need to support local if they want that continued support locally.”

As part of efforts to encourage people to spend their money locally there is free parking in all Council owned car parks in Cashel each Saturday up to Christmas.

These are by Foleys on Friar Street, Buckley’s on Main Street and beside the Library.