Carrick digital hub seen as major boost for rural enterprise

Digital hubs, like the one launched in Carrick-on-Suir by Minister Heather Humphreys yesterday, are seen as the future of remote working rurally.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development was in the Premier county yesterday for a rural roadshow.

She told Tipp FM that broadband in rural areas is improving, but that digital hubs offer a shared office space as well as broader work opportunities for people living rurally.

“I visited a remote working facility in Carrick-on-Suir and it has received funding under the Connected Hubs initiative.

“This is about developing a nationwide hubs network, because I want people in Tipperary to embrace the opportunities that Covid has presented us in terms of remote working – I want to support people to live and work in their communities.”