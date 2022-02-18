Calibration Technology Limited officially open Birdhill premises

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has officially opened Calibration Technology Limited’s new premises at the Shannonside Business Park in Birdhill.

The 1,100 square metre building increases the company’s operational footprint ten-fold and has been custom designed by CTL to accommodate its expansion plans.

This will see employee numbers increase to 30, from a current 20, within the next 5 years.

Established in 2005, CTL provides accredited calibration services for laboratory dispensing equipment and has played a leading role in the management of COVID-19 in Ireland since the onset of the pandemic.