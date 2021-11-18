Cahill: Tipp businesses being unfairly hit by so called Additional Market Charges

A Tipperary TD has accused some energy companies of making a “mockery” of the concept of fixed-price contracts for businesses.

Fianna Fáil deputy Jackie Cahill told the Dáil he’s been contacted by multiple companies who’ve seen their fixed-price bills hit with, so called, Additional Market Charges.

The Government has referred the matter to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities to assess its legality.

Deputy Cahill spelled out what the charges mean for one Thurles based business.

“At this time of year, their electrical bill for two months of usage would normally be around €1200-1300 including VAT.

“In their most recent bill, their energy usage came to €1,035 excluding VAT. But on top of that, the energy provider has included in their bill an Additional Market Charge of €975 for the two months.

“So this small business owner, already trying their best to manage overheads, has seen their energy usage, before VAT, practically double.”