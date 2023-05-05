Cahill calls for action on sale of Northern coal in the Republic

A Tipperary TD has highlighted the illegal sale of coal and other solid fuels in the twenty-six counties that are imported from the North.

Deputy Jackie Cahill raised the issue in the Dáil where he said €100 million worth of coal will come into the Republic from Northern Ireland this year.

He said the carbon tax and VAT imposed on solid fuel products puts Irish fuel merchants at an unfair disadvantage.

They want a mandatory licence be put in place for all merchants.

“This puts our fuel merchants in a completely unviable situation where they’re just not able to compete with the product that’s coming down from Northern Ireland.

“As well as the product coming down and not paying carbon tax or not being subject to VAT – the same as products that are sourced here in the 26 counties – the vast majority of the product that is coming down is actually illegal to be used in the south. Smoky coal is the principal one.

“The figure I have for loss of revenue in 2023 – the estimated figures from the fuel merchants is €77 million.”