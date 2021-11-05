Buttimer Engineering top of the class

A Cahir based company has won the overall honours at this year’s Tipperary Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Buttimer Engineering is a specialist material handling equipment company which has their headquarters in the Cahir Business Park.

The business was founded in 1978 and has since grown into an international company.

CEO Fergal Buttimer says the Chamber award means a lot to the team at Buttimer Engineering.

“We’re absolutely delighted and shocked to some degree to win this award. It’s a huge honour to myself but most importantly to my team. I’m one of a team is all I am and without my team we’d have won no award.

“We’re very grateful to Tipperary Chamber, to all the panellists and to the sponsors – it’s a great honour and now we’ve got to go and live up to it.”