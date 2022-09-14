Bulmers parent company making return to profit

Drinks company C&C Group – which has a strong presence in Tipperary – expects to deliver net revenues of €900 million in the six months to August 31st.

This would be approximately 35% up on the same period last year and broadly in line with the comparable period pre-Covid.

Corresponding operating profit for is expected to be in the range of €52 million to €55 million compared to €16 million in the prior year and €64 million in H1 of 2020.

Among the products produced at C&C’s plant at Annerville in Clonmel are Bulmers and Magners cider.