Blow for Clonmel as Argos announce closure of all stores in the Republic

Argos is closing all stores and ending operations in the Republic of Ireland including its sole outlet in the Premier County

It will happen from the end of June.

The company says 580 jobs will go across 34 stores including the one at the Showgrounds Shopping Centre in Clonmel.

It says it will offer a redundancy package well beyond the legal requirements.

Northern Ireland will not be affected from this announced as the company says – it continues to perform well.

As part of the withdrawal home delivery and online purchases will stop on March 22nd – before all stores shut in June.

Mandate which represents staff says it’s very disappointed by the announcement.