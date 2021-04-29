BAI funding for local radio stations

Just under €2.6 million has been allocated to local radio stations today to promote greater awareness and understanding of the pandemic.

This Government funding is being distributed by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, and includes €100,000 for Tipp FM.

Media Minister Catherine Martin says the funding will serve the dual purpose of both supporting the local and regional radio sector and raising public understanding of the evolving COVID-19 situation.

Four-in-five adults in Ireland listen to the radio every day.