Further awards for SYS Group

The Tipperary based SYS Group was presented with the national 5-in-a-row Business All Star for Best-in-Class Financial Advisory Company 2022 at the recent All-Ireland Business Summit.

The award is presented to a company based on its background, trustworthiness and performance.

The SYS Group was founded by Toomevara native, Tony Delaney who accepted the award on behalf of the company, citing ‘team effort’ as playing a major factor in the company’s success.

They have offices nationwide and in excess of 5,000 clients.