Award winning Clonmel butcher expanding business to Thurles

A Tipperary businessman has decided to expand his operations despite the uncertainty caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Kevin Walsh runs the Gourmet Butcher at the Clonmel Showgrounds.

In the coming weeks he will be opening a second outlet at Thurles Shopping Centre with fit-out of the premises currently underway and up to eight jobs to be created when it’s up and running.

“Thurles Shopping Centre is a location we have been looking at on and off for the last two years.”

“Our business model is a proven model and we won Best Retailer in Tipperary with the Chamber Business Awards two years ago.”

“We think we’ll be a really good fit for the centre – there’s a massive grocery footfall there. We just think that our set-up – which is a traditional butcher with a modern twist – will go really well in that area.”