A leading Tipperary business has been given the green light for a solar development at their facility.

Arrabawn Co-Op had sought planning permission for a solar panel array at their base in Knockanpierce, Nenagh.

The proposals were for 10,000 panels on a 6.3 hectare site to the south of the creamery.

Conditional approval has been granted by Tipperary County Council for the installation which will see a 15% reduction in energy costs for Arrabawn Co-Op.