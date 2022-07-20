Anger at ‘downgrading’ of four AIB branches in Tipperary

The decision by Allied Irish Bank to make four of their Tipperary branches cashless outlets over the coming months has been greeted with anger.

Roscrea, Carrick on Suir, Cashel and Cahir are among 70 AIB branches included in the financial institutions plans which they are putting down to a decline in demand for services across the country.

These branches will instead focus more on mortgage, loan and saving advice for customers.

Cllr Andy Moloney says towns like Cahir need proper banking facilities.

“This is not long after Bank of Ireland pulling out of the town.

“I feel that we’re being left down again by the financial institutions. It’s a slap in the teeth, a slap in the face to a town that’s doing the best it can to keep going with tourism and whatever businesses we have.

“It’s a very disappointing day for Cahir that the financial institutions who have got so much off the communities over the last number of years have decided to close their doors here again in Cahir.

Although not closing their doors technically – but we saw what downgrading did with Bank of Ireland – it led to a closure. And that’s what our fear is.