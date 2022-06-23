ALDI unveiled new Clonmel store today

ALDI unveiled its newly revamped and extended Clonmel store today following a €3.8 million overhaul.

The store has been redesigned to be as environmentally friendly as possible and is powered by 100% green electricity.

The refurbishment has also increased the shop floor space by 25%, along with providing 133 car park spaces and a bicycle rack stand for shoppers, which store manager, Richard Blake, says will make the customer experience even easier for Clonmel shoppers.

ALDI has made a capital investment of €29.4 million in Co. Tipperary since 2003 and is currently partnered with 11 Irish food and drink producers across the county.