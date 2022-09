AIB says its controversial plan to remove cash services from 70 branches is ‘off the agenda’.

Among those which were to be impacted were Cahir, Cashel, Carrick on Suir and Roscrea.

The move received a backlash from the public when it was announced in July, and was then abandoned.

The bank will appear before an Oireachtas committee this afternoon, to face questions from TDs and Senators.

AIB will say it under-appreciated the value customers attach to having a fully-serviced local branch.