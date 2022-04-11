317 new cars registered in Tipperary last month

The majority of new cars registered in County Tipperary last month were in Emission Band A.

According to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office 317 new private cars were allocated a T registration in March.

144 of these were in Emission Band A which incurs the lowest motor tax rate.

Band B accounted for 138 cars while just a single new car was registered in Band G which costs €2,350 a year to tax.

78 new Goods Vehicles were registered for the first time in Tipp last month along with 9 new motorcycles.