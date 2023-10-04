Browne: Section 39 workers deserve pay parity with HSE counterparts

A Tipperary TD says its vital that the Government acts to prevent strike action by Section 39 health and community workers.

Workers in the sector are to take indefinite strike action from Tuesday 17th October in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

Deputy Martin Browne raised the issue in the Dáil this morning saying these workers deserved pay parity with their counterparts in the HSE.

The Sinn Féin TD says the Section 39 workers are on the coalface morning, noon and night.

“I spoke to some of the service users in the Irish Wheelchair Association in Tipperary Town the other day and listening to the service users themselves from the time they get up in the morning to the time they go to bed at night they are depending on Section 39 workers. To get them out of bed, to wash them, take them shopping. Without this service their life…they’re the most vulnerable, they’re the most marginalised in our society…and if this strike goes ahead it is going to put until pressure on them.”

Minister of State Martin Heydon responded on behalf of the Government and while acknowledging the vital contribution of the Sector 39 workers he pointed out that a 5% pay rise was on offer.

However Martin Browne says that would still not bring them to parity with HSE staff.

“That offer can’t be accepted. All of these workers were treated the same when pay cuts came – all their asking for is the same treatment when pay is being replaced. The 5% is the exact reason why there’s a problem with recruitment and retention in the service – there’s €4.20 an hour of a difference between Section 39 and HSE workers. It’s clear and simple the longer the pay restoration is avoided the longer Section 39 workers are going to be out.”