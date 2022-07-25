Browne: Ministerial silence on AIB plans is deafening

A Tipperary TD says the Finance Minister has questions to answer in relation to the AIB plans to end cash services at 70 branches across the country.

While the bank has revered the decision in the wake of a public backlash there are still fears that the move may be reintroduced down the line.

Roscrea, Cashel, Carrick on Suir and Cahir were among the branches set to go cashless over the coming months.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne said that Minister Pascal Donohoe and the government had to have known that the move was being considered.

“Serious answers need to be given if the Minister’s representative for months is sitting on a Board making these decisions and it doesn’t get to the Minister.

“It’s strange that Pascal has suddenly disappeared and no word. Not just Pascal Donohoe – to the best of my knowledge Michael McGrath (Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform) hasn’t made any great statement either. Our Tánaiste hasn’t made any great statement. (Taoiseach) Micheál Martin made a bit of a statement when he out in Shanghai – but that’s not good enough for the public.”