An Bord Pleanála backs plans for 60 new houses and apartments in Clonmel

An Bord Pleanála has backed plans for the construction of a mix of 60 new houses and apartments in Clonmel.

Tipperary County Council had already granted permission for the development at Thomas Street to Rockspring Developments Limited, but concerns were raised on appeal.

The plans consists of demolition of existing buildings at the Thomas Street site, and the subsequent construction of 20 apartments in two three-storey blocks, and 40 houses in 10 two-storey blocks.

The decision to grant permission was appealed by two separate applicants to An Bord Pleanála, both of whom said they didn’t have a problem with the plans in principle.

Peter & Anne Morrissey of St Barbara, Thomas Street, raised multiple concerns about the design of the development.

While Bekan Property, care of Peter Thomson Planning Solutions in Kilkenny, were worried about the impact of the development on foul and surface water services serving Tesco, Supermacs, Mr Price and Teagasc.

An Bord Pleanála has granted permission for the plans, but did include a number of conditions calling for action on design issues and water sewer surveys.