Booster vaccines in pharmacies could be in short supply

From today, pharmacies around Tipperary and the country can start giving the booster vaccine to healthcare workers, but supply could be an issue.

Fethard Pharmacist Jimmy O’Sullivan told Tipp Today that the HSE gave them the go ahead to administer the third dose yesterday, but they will be working off reserve supplies.

The HSE will not be supplying them with the jab for two weeks.

Jimmy added that there has been much confusion about people who have had Covid and whether or not they need a further vaccine dose.

“Getting Covid is like getting the booster, so that’s a personal choice, but I think you would be well covered, it’s almost like getting the booster to get Covid.

“But, you need to be two weeks after you’ve had Covid before you can take the booster vaccine.”